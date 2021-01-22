CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears promoted safeties coach Sean Desai to defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Desai, 37, replaces Chuck Pagano, who announced his retirement following the Bears' first-round playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Desai has been a member of the Bears' coaching staff since 2013, when he was hired in the role of quality control coach. Desai held that title for six years before Chicago promoted him to coach the safeties.

The Bears finished 15th in run defense and 12th in pass defense this season.

NFL Network was first to report the promotion.