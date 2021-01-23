ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Tony Jones, a starting tackle on two of the Denver Broncos' championship teams, has died, the team announced Friday. He was 54.

Jones, who started at right tackle in the Broncos' win in Super Bowl XXXII and started at left tackle when the team won Super Bowl XXXIII the following year, played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Broncos after he entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 1988.

Known as "T-Bone" to his Broncos teammates, he spent the last four years of his career with the Broncos, retiring after he started 16 games in the 2000 season at age 34.

"We lost a great man," former teammate Rod Smith posted on Twitter. "Just happened to be a hell of a ball playa. We love you and miss you Bone. One of the Broncos' all time best tackles. Greatest dresser of ALL TIME!"

Ed McCaffrey, another former teammate on the Broncos, called Jones "a great teammate and a wonderful man," and Hall of Famer Steve Atwater, who also played on those two Super Bowl teams, said Jones was "a great teammate" with "just the most beautiful kids."

Atwater also said Friday night that many of the players on those Broncos teams have continued to stay in contact with one another and that "everybody is hurting in this."

The Broncos, believing they were poised to rebound from a playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to end the 1996 season, traded a second-round pick to the Ravens in 1997 to acquire Jones.

In Super Bowl XXXII, at right tackle, he held Hall of Famer Reggie White without a sack and to one tackle overall as the Broncos rushed for 179 yards and Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was named the game's MVP.

After Gary Zimmerman, also a Hall of Famer, retired before the 1998 season, Jones moved to left tackle and started every game on the way to a Pro Bowl selection as the Broncos went on to win a second consecutive title.

Jones was named to the Broncos' Top 100 team in 2019.

In a social media post, former Bengals tackle Willie Anderson called Jones "a great dad, friend, offensive tackle, trainer and coach."