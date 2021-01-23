DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins continued their offseason pursuit to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as they hired Central Michigan offensive coordinator Charlie Frye as their new QB coach Saturday.

Frye was a key assistant working with Tagovailoa during the Elite 11 high school QB camp that helped the young QB burst onto the national scene. In a nod to how valuable the experience was to him, Tagovailoa later hired Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer as his personal coach during his NFL pre-draft process.

Frye will replace quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, who is out despite having time left on his contract. Brown becomes the third known offensive assistant to leave, joining Chan Gailey, who resigned as offensive coordinator earlier this month, and offensive line coach Steve Marshall, who also is out despite having time left on his contract.

Brown and Marshall had both been hired by the Dolphins after Gailey had vouched for them.

Tight end coach George Godsey took over quarterback coach responsibilities in the second half of the season -- an early sign that the Dolphins were ready to make a change at the position.

Miami continues to build around Tagovailoa, who is coming off an uneven rookie season but has received strong public support from coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier in recent weeks amid speculation and criticism.

The Frye move is another example of the team trying to put Tagovailoa in a comfortable situation entering Year 2.

Frye, 39, spent five years as a NFL quarterback, mostly notably with the Cleveland Browns. He's spent the past two seasons as Central Michigan's offensive coordinator and QB coach.

The Dolphins, who are coaching the Senior Bowl this week, have yet to officially name an offensive coordinator and may not make a hire until after they return from Mobile, Alabama.