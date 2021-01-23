The Green Bay Packers have elevated recent cornerback acquisition Tramon Williams to their active roster for Sunday's NFC Championship Game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Williams, who was acquired by the Packers and put on their practice squad after he was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, could become the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams in the same postseason.

The 37-year-old Williams had three tackles in the Ravens' 17-3 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

Williams previously played for the Packers from 2007-14 and 2018-19, and he played a key role in the team's run to Super Bowl 45 with interceptions in playoff games vs. Philadelphia and Atlanta.

"It's special," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of the team's decision to sign Williams this week. "He's one of those teammates you just love playing with over the years. He's such a professional. The way he takes care of himself, he looks amazing. He looks like he could go out and play 70 plays for us. I'm not sure if he's going to or not, I hope he does, because he's still so talented. But he's one of those special guys, special personalities."

"... You think about the 2010 run -- he ended a game in Philly; (he) basically gave us a huge jolt in the divisional round (against Atlanta) with his pick-6. Still one of my favorite moments in all the moments in that, is watching him pick that ball off and run down the sidelines with Nick Collins to put us up 14 going into half. So, it's fun. I wish we did this every year."

Green Bay may need some extra depth in the secondary due to the uncertain status of starting cornerback Kevin King, who didn't practice Friday because of a back injury and is listed as questionable.

The Packers also elevated defensive lineman Brian Price and cornerback KeiVarae Russell from the practice squad to the active roster for game day. In other moves, they signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad and released running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.