Tom Brady would continue to build on his legacy -- and his fortune -- if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

Brady cashed in on a $500,000 contract incentive when the Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 on Sunday to win the NFC Championship Game, a source told ESPN. The star quarterback will make another $500,000 if the Bucs win Super Bowl LV, according to the source.

Brady already had collected $1.25 million in incentives during Tampa Bay's postseason run -- $500,000 for making it to the playoffs, $250,000 for the Bucs' wild-card win at Washington, and another $500,000 for last Sunday's divisional playoff win against the New Orleans Saints, according to the source.

With the victory Sunday in Green Bay, the 43-year-old Brady reached the Super Bowl for the 10th time in his storied career. He joins Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning and Craig Morton as the only quarterbacks to lead two separate franchises to a Super Bowl.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls and played in nine total with the New England Patriots, passed for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns this season -- his first with the Buccaneers. The three-time league MVP led the Bucs to their first Super Bowl berth since their 2002 championship season.

"It's been fun just being here, and I had a great time in New England, as well," Brady said Friday. "I've had a great 21 years. I'm a very blessed and lucky guy. The fact that I'm still playing football, for me, is a blessing."