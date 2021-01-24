Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are expected to request second interviews with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. (1:05)

The Houston Texans are expected to request second interviews with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Sunday's AFC Championship Game, sources told ESPN.

Both candidates believe they have a legitimate chance to land the Texans' head-coaching job and have begun assembling coaching staffs in the event that they are hired, sources said.

Frazier is said to have had a strong interview with the Texans and has previous head-coaching experience from his time with the Minnesota Vikings. Bieniemy is viewed in many circles as a head coach in waiting, though he has recently been passed over by several teams.

As Houston's head-coaching search ramps up, the winning coordinator from Sunday's game could be the loser in the Texans' search, as they would have to wait to hire him. The Texans could act quicker with the coordinator from the losing team.

This scenario played a key role in the Los Angeles Chargers' hiring of Brandon Staley last weekend over Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Once Staley's Rams were eliminated from the playoffs, the Chargers were unwilling to wait for Daboll and hired Staley.

Other candidates the Texans have interviewed include quarterback Josh McCown, former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Ravens assistant head coach David Culley.