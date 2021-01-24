        <
          Packers' gaffe allows 39-yard TD for Bucs' Scotty Miller with :01 before half

          3:20 PM ET

          The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken a four-point game and turned it into an 11-point game at halftime against the Green Bay Packers with quarterback Tom Brady airing it out to Scotty Miller for a stunning 39-yard touchdown to make it 21-10 Bucs.

          Miller reached 20.6 miles per hour on the play as he outran Kevin King with 8 seconds left on the clock. Just one play before, the Bucs converted on fourth-and-4, on a short pass to Leonard Fournette.

          In the first half, Brady completed 13 of 22 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, with Fournette spinning his way to a third on the ground. Brady was particularly effective on the deep ball, going 2-of-2 on throws 30-plus yards downfield in the first half, tying his best for most such completions in a game all season. He was 0-of-2 on those throws in the Buccaneers' first two playoff games combined, according to ESPN Statistics & Information.

          There was plenty of swift reaction from social media on the Packers' defensive lapse.

          Meanwhile, on the Bucs' first drive of the game, Brady connected with Mike Evans twice on the opening drive to give the Bucs an early 7-0 lead. Brady hit Evans for a 27-yard catch on a corner route working against Chandon Sullivan on third-and-4.

          Evans then leaped up in the end zone working against Kevin King for a 15-yard touchdown grab.

          A win today would send Brady to his 10th Super Bowl and the Bucs to their second.