Tight end Greg Olsen announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons on Sunday.

"After 14 years of playing in this league ... proud of what I was able to accomplish, proud of the relationships, everything that the game has given me, but sometimes when it's time, it's time," Olsen said on Fox Sports' pregame show for the NFC Championship Game.

Olsen, 35, will be joining Fox in the broadcast booth for NFL games next season.

He played for the Seattle Seahawks this season, finishing with 24 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

Before that, he spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and from 2014-16, he became the first tight end in NFL history to have 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons. He holds the Panthers franchise record for most receiving yards (1,104 in '15) and receptions (84 in '14) in a season by a tight end.

He entered the NFL as a first-round pick (31st overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2007 draft and retires with 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns.