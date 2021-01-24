Packers' Aaron Rodgers connects with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 50-yard TD vs. Bucs

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- When Aaron Rodgers wants to throw deep, he knows where to look: at Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

And that's just how the Green Bay Packers got on the board in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Trailing 7-0 and with Rodgers under pressure -- the Bucs sacked him three times in the first quarter -- he hit the speedster Valdes-Scantling on a go route for a 50-yard touchdown to tie the game early in the second quarter.

It was the fourth touchdown of 50 yards or more between Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling this season, including playoffs, the most by any quarterback-receiver combination in the NFL. No other duo has more than two this year. Rodgers now has two touchdowns of 50 or more yards this postseason. He hit Allen Lazard for a 58-yarder last week against the Rams. Rodgers had no such touchdowns in his postseason career prior to this year.

Valdes-Scantling has 11 career receiving touchdowns (including playoffs), and five have gone for 50-plus yards.