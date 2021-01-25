        <
          Chiefs and Mecole Hardman strike back to take lead

          7:50 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wide receiver Mecole Hardman atoned for his earlier fumble in Sunday's AFC Championship Game by taking a pitch from Patrick Mahomes and running around the left end for 50 yards in the second quarter for the Kansas City Chiefs.

          It was the Chiefs' third-longest play from scrimmage this season.

          Hardman reached a top speed of 21.54 mph on the play, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, which is the fastest for a ball carrier in the postseason this year.

          Darrel Williams eventually finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Chiefs a 14-9 lead over the Buffalo Bills.

          Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire added another rushing touchdown minutes later to extend Kansas City's lead. The Chiefs scored 21 straight points in the second quarter after trailing 9-0. It's the 13th time in the past two seasons (including playoffs) that they've scored at least 20 straight points in a game.