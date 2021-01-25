Rob Gronkowski is fired up in the locker room and dances to celebrate the Buccaneers' making it to Super Bowl LV. (0:20)

It would be hard to argue against the sports calendar year Los Angeles had, but Tampa, Florida, is making a case.

The Lakers and Dodgers won championships in the fall, but Tampa now has the Super Bowl with the hometown Buccaneers representing the NFC. This comes after the Lightning won the Stanley Cup and the Rays won the American League before losing to the Dodgers in the World Series.

The Bucs are the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium and return to the Super Bowl after a 12-year drought, the second-longest drought in NFL history.

This is also an excellent civic development for Tampa mayor Jane Castor. She took office in May, 2019, and has seen all her city's teams make championship runs.

BUCS WIN!!! @Buccaneers will be the first team to play at home in the Super Bowl! #GoBucs #TampaBayLV https://t.co/OhpCBUWFOB — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) January 24, 2021

Castor might be the mayor, but Tampa's biggest fan is undoubtedly ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. He tweeted about his anxiety early in the game:

Every time Rodgers & @packers get the ball I need some Pepto Bismol ! pic.twitter.com/5wnfAkCgcO — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 24, 2021

The @Buccaneers lead 31-23 with 4:42 left / what tension . R you serious ? I want that Super Bowl Baby for my Bucs ! Defense baby must rise ! pic.twitter.com/78JF7Hq2yi — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 24, 2021

But Dickie V was overjoyed when the Bucs won:

Vitale was joined by the Rays and Lightning.

Congrats @Buccaneers ! What a year for Tampa sports. @TomBrady is the GOAT for a reason. A Super Bowl championship in Tampa would be a great birthday present for me this year 🥳 — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) January 24, 2021

LETS GOOOO @Buccaneers !!!! What an incredible moment! Have a year Tampa!!!! Gotta finish it the right way! — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) January 24, 2021

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is playing in his fourth Super Bowl in five seasons. In Brady's historic career, he joins Kurt Warner, Craig Morton and Peyton Manning as the only QBs to represent two teams in the Super Bowl. Brady and Morton are the only QBs to play for both an AFC and NFC team. Brady's latest Super Bowl trip brought out more celebrations, including cheers from former New England Patriots teammates.

Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/8UXpu8ZxH9 — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) January 24, 2021

Happy for @TomBrady 🐐 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 24, 2021

🐐 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 24, 2021