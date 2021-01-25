Sarah Barshop reports on Deshaun Watson's desire to leave the Texans, saying Houston's next head coach won't change how Watson feels. (0:35)

HOUSTON -- Houstonians everywhere are hoping the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson can reconcile before the 2021 season begins.

Even in the mayor's office.

On Sunday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the city "loves" Watson and the Texans and as the mayor, "I pray we move forward together."

Later in the day, Turner followed that by tweeting he values Watson as a player, but he respects him even more as a person.

"I know he loves this City because I have seen how much he has given of himself and his treasure to people in this City," Turner tweeted. "I am humbled to be his Mayor. I hope that won't change anytime soon."

Houston loves @deshaunwatson and the @HoustonTexans. Houston is a great City that is hungry to back our players and team. As Mayor of a City that is second to none I pray we move forward together. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 24, 2021

I value @deshaunwatson as a player but I respect him even more as a person. I know he loves this City because I have seen how much he has given of himself and his treasure to people in this City. I am humbled to be his Mayor. I hope that won't change anytime soon. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 25, 2021

Watson is upset with the Texans' organization because of the way it handled the process of finding a new general manager, eventually hiring Nick Caserio, sources previously told ESPN. Watson has not asked for a trade, but on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that the Texans' coaching decision is not expected to change Watson's desire to leave the organization.

Last week, a source told ESPN that the Texans have had internal conversations about possible trade partners and what their quarterback position would look like without Watson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are expected to request a second interview with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and could ask for a second interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Last week, the Texans announced they have interviewed Bieniemy, Frazier, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Ravens assistant head coach David Culley, quarterback Josh McCown and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching job.