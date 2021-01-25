The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill to be their defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The news of Hill's hiring was first reported by the MMQB.

Hill, who played safety for 10 years in the NFL, worked with new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley in Denver. Staley was Denver's linebackers coach under Vic Fangio for the 2019 season before becoming the Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020.

Staley said last week that he would be making the defensive calls and that he hoped to have his coaching staff in place "in a few weeks." Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday night that New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi was on track to be the Chargers' offensive coordinator.

Hill replaces Gus Bradley, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders as defensive coordinator.

Hill will help Staley oversee a defense that ranked 10th in the NFL this past season and features three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and standout safety Derwin James, who missed the entire season with a knee injury.