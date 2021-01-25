Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is arriving Monday in Philadelphia, where he is expected to become the Eagles' new offensive coordinator, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Steichen will work under first-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was hired last week to replace Doug Pederson after spending three years as the Colts' offensive coordinator.

Under Steichen, the Chargers offense in 2020 was ninth in the NFL in yards per game and sixth in passing yards per game with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert starting the final 15 games of the season.

Steichen will be charged with improving an Eagles offense that finished 28th in passing yards per game and has a muddled quarterback situation with both Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.

The 35-year-old Steichen took over as the Chargers' offensive coordinator on an interim basis in 2019 before being elevated to the full-time position ahead of this season.