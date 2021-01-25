Wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who has not played in the NFL since 2018 because of an indefinite suspension for multiple drug policy violations, has signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Bryant's last season in the NFL was with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018 when he had 19 receptions for 266 yards in 12 games. He played that season while a year-long suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy was under appeal and then was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2018.

Bryant applied for reinstatement in 2019 but has not been reinstated by the league.

He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2014 to '17 but was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. The Steelers traded Bryant to the Raiders before the 2018 season.

Bryant, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2014 but missed 36 of a possible 80 regular-season games in his career because of suspensions.

He has 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 career NFL games.