KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left tackle Eric Fisher won't play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday's AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs shifted right tackle Mike Remmers to Fisher's spot after he left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills and is the likely starter at left tackle against the Bucs, who finished the regular season tied for fourth in sacks with 48. The Bucs have seven sacks in their three playoff games, including five Sunday in their NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs have had to dig deep into their offensive line depth this season. They will play against the Bucs with three starting offensive linemen out with injuries, including both starting tackles (right tackle Mitchell Schwartz has been sidelined since Week 6 with a back injury). The Chiefs also had one starter, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and one backup, Lucas Niang, opt out before the start of training camp.

"They're talented guys,'' Reid said when asked how the offensive line has been able to hold up well through so much depletion. "In some cases we've had some young guys step in and ... we've had some older guys step in. That combination has been able to get us through some games here. Most of all, I think the quarterback trusts them, as do the running backs.''

Fisher started 15 games for the Chiefs in the regular season and in both playoff games. He was named to the Pro Bowl team for the second time in his career.