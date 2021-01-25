Mecole Hardman gives the Chiefs prime field position after muffing a punt, then Josh Allen makes them pay with a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox. (1:00)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley played the team's three postseason games on a partially broken fibula, he told reporters Monday afternoon.

Beasley suffered the injury late in Buffalo's win over the New England Patriots in Week 16. It was classified then as a knee injury, and he missed the regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

He returned the following week in the Bills' wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts, catching seven passes for 57 yards. Beasley caught 15 passes for 145 yards in three playoff games, bringing his regular-season and postseason totals to 97 catches, 1,112 yards and four touchdowns.

"It's nothing that needs to be surgically repaired. It's not a full break," Beasley said. "It was bad the first game I played, but after that you take a few meds and suck it up.

"There was no way I was going to miss the playoff game, especially after watching in Week 17, so I was going to figure it out one way or another."

Beasley, 31, set career highs in receptions, targets and receiving yards during the 2020 regular season and plans to return in 2021, saying he doesn't "feel like I'm slowing down."