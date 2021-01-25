PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are finalizing a deal with quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to be the team's offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hired in 2019, Canada spent last season as the quarterbacks coach and worked on developing Mason Rudolph and the younger quarterbacks.

Canada interviewed for the position along with former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton. The Steelers announced they were renewing offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner's contract after their season ended with a wild-card round loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Canada was the favorite from the start of the interview process, and his promotion could make it easier for Ben Roethlisberger to return for the 2021 season. With a year left on his contract, the veteran quarterback has been considering his next steps since the Steelers' playoff exit. Roethlisberger's familiarity with Canada and his offensive preferences are an easier sell than coming back for a final season with a completely new offensive coordinator bringing in a new scheme.

Known for offensive creativity, Canada's wrinkles were prevalent early in the season with more pre-snap motion and misdirection, but those elements seemed to fade as the season progressed.

The Steelers also have quarterbacks Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract next season. In addition to navigating the quarterback situation, Canada will also be tasked with revitalizing the run game -- something that will also be helped with the hire of a new offensive line coach. Before his year as the Steelers' quarterback coach, Canada spent his entire career in the college ranks with stops as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at NC State, Pitt, Wisconsin, LSU and Maryland, among others.

It's unclear if Canada will also retain the role of quarterbacks coach with the Steelers. The team also previously announced the hiring of tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts earlier Monday afternoon, replacing James Daniel, who retired last week.