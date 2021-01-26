Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading at William Hill US, discusses bets surrounding Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. (2:26)

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowl MVPs than any other player, but he's not the favorite for the award in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on favorite to be named MVP of this year's Super Bowl, listed at -120 at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill. Brady is next at +190.

Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP last year when he accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter that helped rally the Chiefs past the San Francisco 49ers for a 31-20 win in Super Bowl LIV.

Brady has been named MVP in four of his six Super Bowl wins, his last award coming in 2017 when he helped the New England Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

The quarterback of the winning team has won MVP 29 times, including in eight of the past 11 Super Bowls. But there are some intriguing playmakers on both teams. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce are each 13-1. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is 25-1, followed by Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at 30-1.

Tampa Bay wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are each 30-1. Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu have the best odds of any defensive players at 40-1.

Super Bowl LV kicks off Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Chiefs are consensus 3-point favorites over the Buccaneers.