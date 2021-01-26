SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks backup offensive tackle Chad Wheeler remained in King County Jail on Monday night after he was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, according to online court records.

Wheeler is accused of assaulting a woman at an apartment in the Seattle suburb of Kent, according to a police report obtained by The Seattle Times. The Kent Police Department's report said Wheeler is accused of throwing the woman on a bed, strangling her before she lost consciousness and later picking a lock on a door to a bathroom, where the woman had fled to call 911 after she regained consciousness.

The incident began when Wheeler asked the woman to bow to him, according to the report. It said Wheeler had not been taking his medication for bipolar disorder.

The Seahawks said in a statement obtained by ESPN, "We are aware of the situation and still gathering information."

Wheeler, 27, appeared in five games with Seattle last season. He was undrafted out of USC in 2017 and joined the Seahawks in October 2019. He's a restricted free agent.

Court records show he was being held on $400,000 bail.