THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on Tuesday echoed coach Sean McVay when it comes to the future of quarterback Jared Goff.

"Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment," Snead said when asked whether Goff would be on the roster in 2021. "It's way too early to speculate the future. That's a beautiful mystery."

McVay on Jan. 17 -- one day after the Rams' loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoff -- wouldn't commit to Goff's future with the team.

"Jared Goff, he's a Ram right now," said Snead, who was asked repeatedly about Goff's status moving forward during an hourlong videoconference with reporters Tuesday. "So what's the date? Jan. 26th. That's a fact. That's obvious."

Snead pointed out Goff's win total -- 42 -- since he partnered with McVay in 2017. That is tied with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and second only to Tom Brady (47) over that span.

However, Goff, the No. 1 pick in 2016, has been plagued by turnover issues the past two seasons as the Rams' offense has faded from a juggernaut in McVay's first two seasons to an average unit.

This season, the Rams finished the season 10-6 and in second place in the NFC West.

In 15 games, Goff passed for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Since 2019, Goff ranks second in the NFL with 38 turnovers.

After a run to Super Bowl LIII and before the 2019 season, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million contract that included $110 million guaranteed. Four seasons remain on the deal.

The Rams would face significant dead-money charges -- $65.2 million -- if they were to move on from Goff this offseason. Trading him would result in a $22.2 million dead-money charge, according to OverTheCap.com.

"Moving on from Jared Goff, that's ... the money we've invested in him, that's not easy to overcome," said Snead, who added later that "anything can be done" in a cap-based system.