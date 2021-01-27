Brady Henderson reports on Brian Schottenheimer being out as Seahawks offensive coordinator after three seasons. (1:32)

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks are planning to hire Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 41-year-old Waldron has not called plays in any of his seven seasons as an NFL assistant. He spent the past four seasons with the Rams and was their passing game coordinator for the past three seasons.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll cast a wide net and took his time in his search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Brian Schottenheimer. Carroll interviewed candidates both with and without quarterback backgrounds, with former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson among those in the latter category. The Seahawks requested an interview with Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

In the end, Carroll plucked from the Sean McVay tree for his fourth offensive coordinator since he was hired by Seattle in 2010. Waldron followed McVay to Los Angeles from the Washington Football Team, where he was an offensive quality control coach in 2016. Waldron held an additional title of quarterbacks coach in 2019.

The Seahawks set a franchise record for points in 2020, Schottenheimer's third season as their coordinator, but most of that success came early in the season before Seattle's offense hit a wall midyear. Their struggles continued in their 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams.

The Seahawks announced their split with Schottenheimer on Jan. 12, citing philosophical differences.

Quarterback Russell Wilson made it clear both to the team and to reporters that he wanted his voice heard in the search for Schottenheimer's replacement. Wilson's personal quarterback coach, Jake Heaps, tweeted his excitement over Schefter's report that Waldron was the pick.

Waldron's departure marks more turnover for McVay's staff. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was hired as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, and assistants Ray Agnew, Joe Barry and Aubrey Pleasant have taken coaching jobs elsewhere. The Rams' front office lost Brad Holmes, who was hired by the Detroit Lions as their general manager.