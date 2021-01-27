TAMPA, Fla. -- Even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win it all in Super Bowl LV, coach Bruce Arians said there is no way he will consider retirement, despite already having retired once, after the 2017 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Hell no. I'm going for two," Arians told 95.3 WDAE on Wednesday morning. "There's no doubt. If the Glazers will have me back, I'll be back."

Arians has a five-year contract, but when he took the Buccaneers job during the 2019 offseason, many close to the 68-year-old coach questioned whether he would make it through the duration of his deal. Some had suggested he would coach three years before retiring for good.

But son Jake Arians told ESPN, "He's having the time of his life."

Bruce Arians has dealt with a number of health issues over the past 15 years. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007, had skin cancer cells removed from his nose in 2013, and has been rushed to the hospital -- in August 2016 thinking he had a kidney stone and in November 2016 with chest pains. He was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, a type of cancer affecting the kidneys, and had to have part of his kidney removed in 2017.

But being able to delegate more has lowered his stress levels. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has handled playcalling duties during Arians' entire time in Tampa Bay, whereas Arians called plays himself in Arizona. He continues to get checkups and has had a clean bill of health.

He still has his sense of humor, which helps too. Asked what he would have said if general manager Jason Licht had told him prior to his joining the team in 2019 that the Buccaneers would be in the Super Bowl in two years and would have Tom Brady as their quarterback, Arians said, "What are you smoking or drinking? And get me some."

Arians did, however, express disappointment about Leftwich not getting any head-coaching interviews. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles and had some preliminary discussions with the Detroit Lions, though both sides decided it was best to cancel the interview.

"That really pissed me off, I'll be honest with ya," Arians said of Leftwich not getting interviews. "The job he's done -- he coaches quarterbacks, he calls plays, he's everything everybody says they're looking for -- I was really hoping he'd get his first few interviews and maybe get a job out of it. But I can't speak to what the owners think and who they listen to sometimes. But it's just a matter of time before he gets his."