The Tennessee Titans are likely to promote tight ends coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Downing would replace Arthur Smith, who was named the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month.

Downing has previous experience as an offensive coordinator, serving in that role for the Raiders in 2017.

The offensive coordinator position in Tennessee has served as a springboard to success in recent years. In addition to Smith, Matt LaFleur left the position to become the head coach of the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2019 season.

NFL Network earlier reported news of Downing's likely hire.