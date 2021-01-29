Jeremy Fowler breaks down the possibility of Matthew Stafford heading to the Rams in a trade. (1:12)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford considers the Los Angeles Rams a viable contender in his trade market, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday.

While it's unclear what the Rams can do with quarterback Jared Goff's long-term deal on the books, they've explored the possibilities with Stafford, sources said.

Cutting Goff would cost the Rams $65.2 million in dead money; trading him would cost $22.2 million.

Rams general manager Les Snead said earlier this week that it would not be easy to overcome the amount of money invested in Goff but added that "anything can be done" in a salary-cap system when asked if it would be possible to move on from the former No. 1 pick.

The Lions' front office is familiar with the Rams' salary-cap situation. General manager Brad Holmes was a longtime Rams executive before landing his GM job in Detroit earlier this month.

The Lions and Stafford last week mutually agreed to a separation. A source familiar with the situation told ESPN on Saturday that the Lions would be looking for "fair market value" for Stafford, who is the franchise leader in every major passing category.

NFL teams started reaching out to the Lions about Stafford earlier this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trading Stafford will mean $19 million in dead money for the Lions in 2021, saving Detroit $14 million in cap space for next season. There's also a deadline of sorts because Stafford has a $10 million roster bonus due March 22, the fifth day of the new league year.

Stafford will leave Detroit, whenever he is traded, having thrown for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns with 144 interceptions. The Lions made three playoff appearances with Stafford, losing in the wild-card round all three times.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein and Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.