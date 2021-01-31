        <
          Social media reaction to the Rams and Lions' trade of Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff

          Stafford will be a fantasy boon to Rams' offense (2:05)

          Matthew Berry breaks down the fantasy impact of Matthew Stafford being traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks. (2:05)

          12:24 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          As news broke Saturday night of the blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams that swapped former overall No. 1 NFL draft picks, opponents and former teammates of Matthew Stafford reacted to the trade.

          The trade sent quarterback Jared Goff, a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 to the Lions in exchange for Stafford. However, the deal is not official until the first day of the new league year, which is March 17.