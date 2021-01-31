Social media reaction to the Rams and Lions' trade of Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff

Matthew Berry breaks down the fantasy impact of Matthew Stafford being traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks. (2:05)

As news broke Saturday night of the blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams that swapped former overall No. 1 NFL draft picks, opponents and former teammates of Matthew Stafford reacted to the trade.

The trade sent quarterback Jared Goff, a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 to the Lions in exchange for Stafford. However, the deal is not official until the first day of the new league year, which is March 17.

Matthew Stafford will play in same city as his buddy Clayton Kershawpic.twitter.com/2L4cWXb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) Jan. 31, 2021

CB Darius Slay reacts to former teammate Stafford's trade pic.twitter.com/36rOiXT — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) Jan. 31, 2021

OL TJ Lang is realistic about the Matthew Stafford tradepic.twitter.com/3crrUlp — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) Jan. 31, 2021

CB Quandre Diggs says he has to pick off his old teammate No. 9pic.twitter.com/3cyBVgu — Quandre Diggs (@qDiggs6) Jan. 31, 2021

👀 you always know it's a possibility but it's surprising when trades like this happen! https://t.co/IKI0qiTvkD — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) January 31, 2021