Marshawn Lynch's broken chair and other virtual Pro Bowl moments

The Pro Bowl may not be happening in the usual fashion this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but the virtual Pro Bowl is already delivering some big plays.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, controlling the NFC in the first quarter, faced a difficult situation. Defensive stops by the AFC, controlled by Deshaun Watson, had put his team in a fourth-and-13 hole. Murray kept cool under pressure, however, and delivered a strike to (virtual) Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson that kept the drive alive. He'd follow up shortly afterwards with a Dalvin Cook touchdown.

In the third quarter, Jamal Adams called a timeout -- not for any particular strategic reason, but to put his virtual self in the game, to much hilarity among his teammates and opponents.

In the fourth, Marshawn Lynch pulled off a big INT ... and broke his chair celebrating it.