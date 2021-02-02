Rob Gronkowski outlines how he was able to trick coaches during his virtual workouts during the offseason. (0:45)

Super Bowl LV pitting the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers is nearly upon us. There already is playoff trivia that links the quarterbacks: Tom Brady is the only quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes in the postseason (2018 AFC Championship Game).

Each of them also already is a Super Bowl MVP. In future years when it comes to Super Bowl trivia you'll probably need to remember that the Buccaneers are the first team to play at home for the Lombardi trophy and that Brady is the oldest QB to start in a Super Bowl.

Did you know three linebackers have been the game's MVP since the last time a running back won the award? The odds aren't good for a running back this year either, with Mahomes the clear favorite and Brady the next choice. How much do you know about other Super Bowl MVPs? Winning teams? Matchups? Announcers?

Here's a chance to try your hand at our 15-question Super Bowl trivia quiz. Are you ready for your own taste of Super Bowl glory? Or will you find yourself on the losing end of the score?