KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins said he is optimistic about playing in Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing both previous playoff games because of a calf injury.

"Feeling great," Watkins said Tuesday. "Still working out with the training staff and [athletic trainer Rick Burkholder], just going over everything so I can have a chance and possibly go out there and feel 100% or 95% or 85%, wherever I get at by Sunday. Feeling pretty good, very optimistic. Been having good practices."

Watkins also missed six games during the regular season. He was fifth on the Chiefs with 37 receptions, 421 yards and two touchdowns.

In the final season of his contract, Watkins said he would listen if the team would like to re-sign him because he values winning and playing in Super Bowls over personal stats and money.

"I would say, let's win this Super Bowl and see where my head will be at," Watkins said. "It would definitely be something to think about. It would definitely be something I would talk to my wife and my kids about, to think about coming back. Would I love a third ring? For sure.

"I would definitely not say no about it. ... To come back and win a third one? Yeah. I don't mind. I would definitely have to sit and think about it, see what my future holds."