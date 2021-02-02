Tua Tagovailoa breaks down the improvements he needs to make in the offseason. (2:24)

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are promoting Eric Studesville and George Godsey to co-offensive coordinators, a source told ESPN.

It isn't set yet who will call plays, but it will be a collaboration between the two assistants to run the Dolphins' offense. Together, they will replace Chan Gailey, who resigned as offensive coordinator last month.

The Dolphins interviewed Pep Hamilton, Matt Canada, Mike McDaniel, Studesville and Godsey for the offensive coordinator job, but they felt the duo of Studesville-Godsey would be better than any of the external options.

Miami continues to build around Tua Tagovailoa with offseason hires of quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye and offensive assistant Jordan Salkin. Frye will work with the QBs and will lend vision to the offense as well.

This will be the Dolphins' third offensive coordinator in as many years, and it's important for them to have some continuity and consistency for the offense going into 2021 season and beyond.

Studesville has extensive experience coaching running backs and running NFL run games over the past 24 seasons through a variety of successful offenses. He has coached the Dolphins running backs over the past three seasons, and it will be his first coordinator role. Godsey has coached the Dolphins tight ends over the past two seasons, but he also has spent extensive time coaching quarterbacks and spent two seasons as the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator.

The Dolphins had Studesville and Godsey split playcalling at the Senior Bowl last week and they were happy with how both handled the role. It was not an audition for them per se, but it was confirmation that the two could collaborate together running the offense.

It's too early to pinpoint the details of a Studesville-Godsey offense, but some principles will include blending the new-age NFL schemes of motion, shifts, tempo and run-pass options with traditional downfield passing and downhill running. It's a dose of continuity with a large cup of new ideas and flexibility to change what was lacking with the 2020 Dolphins offense.