Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday because of complications from Alzheimer's disease, his family said Wednesday in a statement given to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

He is listed in stable condition.

"As a family we are surrounding him with love," his wife, Pat, said in a statement, also speaking on behalf of the couple's children, Kristin and Brian, "and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other ... one play at a time."

Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014.

Schottenheimer, who coached the Browns, Chiefs, Washington and Chargers, posted a 205-139-1 career record, including the playoffs. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2004 with the Chargers. His NFL career ended in 2006 following a 14-2 season with the Chargers and a divisional-round exit from the playoffs.

Schottenheimer also played six seasons as a linebacker for the Bills (1965 to 1968) and Patriots (1969 to 1970).

His son, Brian, recently reached agreement to become the Jaguars' passing game coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.