Adam Schefter details the circumstances surrounding the Chiefs pulling a COVID-19 positive barber who was scheduled to cut the hair of Patrick Mahomes and over 20 other players. (1:01)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs had 20 people, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, other players and staff members, in line for a haircut Sunday with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Backup Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore was in the chair when the Chiefs pulled the barber, once his COVID-19 test results came in, Schefter reported. Kilgore and the barber both were wearing masks and because Kilgore was deemed a close contact, he told the barber to finish. A source had initially told ESPN that Kilgore was mid-haircut when the barber was pulled.

The Chiefs on Monday placed Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were considered to be close contacts.

Robinson and Kilgore have not practiced since being placed on the COVID-19 list this week. But they can return to play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they test negative for five consecutive days.