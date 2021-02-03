Patrick Mahomes discusses how fortunate he was to land with the Chiefs and describes the COVID-19 precautions he's taking leading up to the Super Bowl. (1:36)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes might someday be satisfied with Tom Brady's Super Bowl championship accomplishments.

For now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will settle for a place where Brady was much earlier in his career. Mahomes just wants what for him will be Super Bowl victory No. 2.

"The goal is to win as many Super Bowls as possible and to be playing in this game every single year,'' Mahomes said Wednesday when asked whether he will be happy at the end of his career with 10 Super Bowl appearances and six wins, as Brady has now. "I'm going to have that mindset every time I hit the field, that I'm trying to get back to this game and I'm trying to win it.

"We don't look that far ahead. I'm focused on this game right now, trying to win this second Super Bowl and be able to hold that Lombardi trophy and have a second ring. But if I'm at the end of my career and I have a lot of Super Bowl rings on my hand, I'll be happy.''

Mahomes and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV last year against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday. He won six of the first nine, all with the New England Patriots. No other quarterback has won more than four.

Mahomes, 25, has some work ahead to catch Brady.

Asked if he's playing for his legacy and to be considered the best ever, Mahomes said, "If you look at guys like Tom, Michael [Jordan], Kobe [Bryant], LeBron [James], A-Rod [Alex Rodriguez], all these special guys, I think at the end of the day you see their work ethic and drive to win is just different than everybody else's. That's what makes them special, and hopefully I can try to do whatever I can to have that same work ethic and drive in my career.''