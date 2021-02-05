NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is offering the league's 30 stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites as the offseason approaches following Sunday's Super Bowl.

In a letter from Goodell to President Joe Biden dated Thursday, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, the commissioner wrote that "The NFL and our 32 members clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible.

"To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials," Goodell wrote.

Goodell noted that seven NFL stadiums, a list that includes the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium and the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium, are already being used as vaccination sites.

Also being used is the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Baltimore Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, Houston Texans' NRG Park, Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium and New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium.

"We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months," Goodell wrote. "We look forward to further discussion with your administration as well as your partners in state and local governments to advance this effort."

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.