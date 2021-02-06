In the run-up to Super Bowl LV on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans are already excited about the two teams' quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the greatest in the game right now, and Tom Brady is perhaps the greatest of all time. And their four previous matchups were already epic.

But this week also gave Mahomes and Brady a chance to turn up among the NFL players featured in the "Mean Tweets" segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets - NFL Edition: pic.twitter.com/Ye8kvBN2pF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 31, 2020

Mahomes' segment, ribbing him for his haircut, was unexpectedly newsy as a result of the problem the Chiefs ran into when they learned that their barber had tested positive for COVID-19 as he was giving trims to various players and staff members -- including Mahomes. Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore, who was halfway through his cut when the unhappy discovery was made, took the surprising development with good humor, posting a profile pic with half a head of hair.

Kimmel had a few thoughts on that subject as it relates to Mean Tweets:

Setting aside arguments over whether Brady is the NFL's greatest of all time under center or how he might fare Sunday in his latest showdown with Mahomes, he might have just proved he's the best Mean Tweets guest of all time with the subsequent release of an all-Brady Mean Tweets segment: