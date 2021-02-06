Dan Orlovsky says players are comfortable during this Super Bowl week with little distractions compared to years past. (1:30)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs, on the eve of Super Bowl LV, made a flurry of roster moves, including the activation of backup center Daniel Kilgore from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kilgore is eligible to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had been placed on the reserve list and had not been able to practice with the Chiefs this week after being a close contact to a barber who tested positive for COVID-19.

Kilgore went through Saturday's walk-through with the Chiefs before they departed for Tampa, Florida.

All COVID-19 tests for the Chiefs and Buccaneers came back negative Saturday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams will test again Sunday, with the results generally known later in the evening.

The Chiefs also activated tight end Deon Yelder from injured reserve and promoted three players from the practice squad, including quarterback Matt Moore. In addition to Moore, defensive back Chris Lammons and wide receiver Marcus Kemp were elevated from the practice squad.

Kansas City also placed starting left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay on injured reserve. Neither practiced this week, and the Chiefs declared them out for the Super Bowl on their final injury report of the week.

Information from ESPN's Dianna Russini was used in this report.