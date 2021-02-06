TAMPA, Fla. -- With red flags waving from the front window of the United Airlines plane, the Kansas City Chiefs touched down in Tampa on Saturday afternoon, a little more than 24 hours before they're scheduled to defend their Super Bowl title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite forecasts of storms, the Chiefs and their Run It Back flag arrived to bright sun and balmy 77-degree weather at 4:39 p.m. ET.

The trip, made on two planes to spread out players and mitigate the risk of COVID-19, was delayed by an hour because the aircrafts had to be de-iced in Kansas City before takeoff.

Wearing a black suit and red tie, coach Andy Reid was the first person off the plane. His son, outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, did not make the trip. Britt Reid was involved in a Thursday night multivehicle crash that injured two young children, one critically, according to Kansas City police.

Andy Reid planned the Chiefs' departure and arrival time for the Super Bowl trip to match the schedule the team used in Week 12 when it traveled to Tampa Bay and defeated Tom Brady and Buccaneers 27-24. Because of COVID-19, the team stayed and practiced in Kansas City all week. The Chiefs also are staying at the same hotel from the Week 12 win.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a dark gray suit, red tie, sunglasses and red shoes.

Left tackle Eric Fisher, who injured his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game win against the Buffalo Bills and was placed on IR, was among those on the second plane. He hopped down the stairs from the plane, keeping the weight off his injured foot. He then transferred the leg to a scooter once on the ground and pushed himself to the team buses.