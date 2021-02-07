Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins, both of whom are listed as questionable for Sunday, are expected to play in Super Bowl LV, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown was a full participant in Thursday and Friday practices for the Buccaneers, showing no ill effects of an increased workload, according to Friday's practice pool report.

He suffered a knee injury in the wild-card win at the New Orleans Saints and did not travel to play at the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship Game.

Watkins missed both of the Chiefs' previous playoff games because of a calf injury. He said earlier this week that he was "feeling pretty good, very optimistic" about playing Sunday.

Earlier this week, sources told Schefter that Bucs tight end Cameron Brate, listed as questionable on the final injury report, also is expected to play Sunday, barring any unforeseen developments.

Brate suffered a strained back muscle on Thursday and missed Friday's practice, although he felt better, a source told Schefter.