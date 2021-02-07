Former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks coach Tom Flores has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as member of the Class of 2021, a source told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Flores was the lone finalist in the coach category for the Class of 2021.

Flores won Super Bowl rings as a player, assistant coach and head coach to go with an AFL championship as a player.

Flores and Hall of Famer Mike Ditka are the only people in NFL history who have been Super Bowl winners as players, assistant coaches and head coaches. His nine seasons as Raiders coach included two Super Bowl victories, an 8-3 postseason record and a playoff winning percentage of .727, which ranks behind only Vince Lombardi.

The full Class of 2021, which will be unveiled Saturday night on CBS, was chosen Jan. 19 by the Hall's board of selectors during a virtual meeting. The new Hall of Famers will be enshrined during a multiday event Aug. 5-9 in Canton. The extended enshrinement weekend will also include ceremonies for the Hall's Class of 2020, as well and the Centennial class of Hall of Famers selected as part of the league's 100th anniversary. Both were canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Hall's Class of 2020 includes Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu. The Centennial class includes Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bill Cowher, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Jimmy Johnson, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.