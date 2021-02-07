The Cowboys and Dak Prescott still are not close on a new deal to keep the star quarterback in Dallas long-term, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys and Prescott were prohibited from negotiating a new deal during the season, but the sides were allowed to resume contract talks once Dallas' disappointing season ended.

Sources told ESPN that the Cowboys still want to re-sign Prescott, who wants to remain in Dallas. But the sides still have plenty of work to do on a new deal, with a history of not being able to get it done.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged last month that Prescott is in a good negotiating position, considering Dallas' 6-10 record and the offense's struggles after the two-time Pro Bowler's season-ending leg injury.

"I don't know how you could have any more leverage," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Prescott, who played this past year under the Cowboys' franchise tag, suffered a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants. He was on pace for his best statistical season, with 1,856 yards passing, nine touchdown passes and four interceptions, but the Cowboys were 2-3 in his five starts.

Once the sides did not reach an agreement on a contract on June 15, 2020, Prescott had to play this season on the $31.4 million franchise tag. The Cowboys offered Prescott a deal last year that sources said averaged $34.5 million a year, included a $50 million signing bonus and had $110 million in guarantees.

The biggest issue between the sides was the length of the deal. The Cowboys wanted five years; agent Todd France countered with four because impending television contracts are expected to significantly raise the salary cap in the future.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.