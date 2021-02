The Carolina Panthers made a serious offer to the Detroit Lions in an effort to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford, according to league sources.

The Panthers offered the eighth overall pick in this year's draft, a fifth-round pick and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to try to land Stafford, sources said.

The Lions instead went with the Rams' package, sending Stafford to Los Angeles last weekend for a third-round pick this year, two future first-round picks and quarterback Jared Goff.