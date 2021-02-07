President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use the league's stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

During an interview on CBS' Super Bowl pregame show, Biden said "absolutely we will" when asked whether the federal government intends to use all the stadiums to try to ramp up vaccine distribution.

"I'm going to tell my team they're available, and I believe we'll use them," Biden said.

Biden mentioned the offer that came from commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week.

Seven NFL stadiums -- the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium, Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium, Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Baltimore Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, Houston Texans' NRG Park, Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium and New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium -- are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell's offer extends to the rest of them.

Biden also told CBS that, through vaccination efforts, he hopes and expects Super Bowl LVI to be played in front of a full SoFi Stadium in 2022. Biden said the NFL title game is "just one of those great American celebrations" and laments "all those house parties, all those things that aren't happening" because of the coronavirus.

The NFL is allowing 25,000 fans in Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home field, for Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The crowd is expected to include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

Biden declined to pick sides between the Chiefs and Buccaneers but said Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are both "great quarterbacks."

"One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback," Biden said. "Not old. In NFL terms, old."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.