          The best Super Bowl LV arrival outfits from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          @Chiefs/Twitter
          5:23 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          It's Super Bowl Sunday, which means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs players were on their fashion A-games upon arriving at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

          From embroidered designs to diamonds to a screened print of Tom Brady's combine photo, both teams showed off their top looks before taking the field.

          The Bucs' ensemble includes a classically chic look from Brady, a matching headband/mask/suit for Shaquil Barrett, and a Ryan Jensen T-shirt featuring Brady before he turned glamorous.

          Not to be outdone, the Chiefs are flaunting some designer looks themselves. May the best-dressed team win.