It's Super Bowl Sunday, which means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs players were on their fashion A-games upon arriving at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

From embroidered designs to diamonds to a screened print of Tom Brady's combine photo, both teams showed off their top looks before taking the field.

The Bucs' ensemble includes a classically chic look from Brady, a matching headband/mask/suit for Shaquil Barrett, and a Ryan Jensen T-shirt featuring Brady before he turned glamorous.

Ryan Jensen showed up rocking Tom Brady's Combine photo on his shirt 😂😂 @sinjen66 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/QenQZS4xqB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 7, 2021

Shaq Barrett's outfit for the #SuperBowl is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sjf43xB85Q — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2021

Not to be outdone, the Chiefs are flaunting some designer looks themselves. May the best-dressed team win.