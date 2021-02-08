The world lauds Tom Brady for his seventh Super Bowl title

Serena Williams talks about how inspiring it is that Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl vs. the Chiefs at age 43. (1:01)

As has been the case so many times beforehand, Tom Brady ended up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of yet another Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers easily took care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs, taking control of the game in the second quarter and never relenting for a 31-9 victory.

Brady tossed three touchdowns, including two to former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, and the Buccaneers' defense had Patrick Mahomes scrambling all night. It was the third time Brady has faced a team going for either back-to-back Super Bowl wins (Chiefs, Seahawks) or two wins in three years (Rams) -- and he has won all three.

Unsurprisingly, most of the reaction to the game focused on Tom Brady, who now has more Super Bowl wins (7) than any NFL franchise has. Fellow GOAT candidate LeBron James started things off with a number of tweets.

TOMPA BAY 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

Poignantly, Brady's former team and former teammate Julian Edelman made their position clear -- and had a message for Rob Gronkowski, as well.

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

And Gronk, be careful with that trophy... — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

Luminaries from across the sports and entertainment world also paid tribute to Brady.

Tremendous RESPECT for Tom Brady. He is the G.O.A.T. @TomBrady Unbelievable. Congrats Man! — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady man... — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2021

TOM BRADY 👑 LEGEND — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 8, 2021

At the age of 43, Tom Brady walked into a season like no other due to pandemic...



with new teammates, coaches & in a new conference... and won his 7th SuperBowl.



He made one of the hardest things for an athlete to ever do, look easy.



GOAT is an understatement at this point. 🐐 — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady = 🐐 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady's the 🐐 now no debate, no questions. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) February 8, 2021

Tom 🐐 Brady!!! — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) February 8, 2021

I wonder if 🐐 Tom is going to win back to back . Get 8 chips. Retire and have the NFL call it the Tom Brady instead of Vince Lombardi — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

Game is over / just a matter of time to start the celebrating @Buccaneers have been unreal / told no shot vs Saints / can't beat Packers in GreenBay / r u serious Bucs have no chance vs Mahomes & Chiefs. Pls stop the nonsense the QB is TOM BRADY THE GOAT & that means SUCCESS! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 8, 2021

Everybody said this was a passing of the torch ... Tommy like nah I'm about to win 7!! That's wild! Congrats goat!! @TomBrady — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 8, 2021

Yea @TomBrady ain't ready to give up the Crown yet. He's the GOAT. Also Bruce Arians staff deserves credit. Everyone deserves credit. Alll the way down the line to video ppl and PR and All. Team effort!!! — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) February 8, 2021

Unreal, @TomBrady 7-3 in Super Bowls. Class act & greatest of all time. Beat Brees, Rodgers & Mahomes on the run. Can still play at the top at 43. What an impact 7 — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) February 8, 2021

As a sports fan, it's absolutely awesome to live thru a period of time of the greatest QB to ever do it! @TomBrady is going to be talked about 100 years from now like baseball talks about #BabeRuth 🐐 congrats @Buccaneers on #SuperBowl — Justin Turner (@redturn2) February 8, 2021

Serious question... who has more rings? @TomBrady or this lamp? pic.twitter.com/1LeT0DZkli — Raymour & Flanigan (@raymourflanigan) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady 🐐 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 8, 2021

Congrats to Brady & Gronk: the only pair of friends from Boston who left and found success. I can't think of a single other pair. #nodisrespecttobenaffleck — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 8, 2021

Brady Da Greatest. 🐐 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 8, 2021