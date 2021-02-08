        <
          The world lauds Tom Brady for his seventh Super Bowl title

          Serena Williams talks about how inspiring it is that Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl vs. the Chiefs at age 43. (1:01)

          10:30 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          As has been the case so many times beforehand, Tom Brady ended up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of yet another Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers easily took care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs, taking control of the game in the second quarter and never relenting for a 31-9 victory.

          Brady tossed three touchdowns, including two to former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, and the Buccaneers' defense had Patrick Mahomes scrambling all night. It was the third time Brady has faced a team going for either back-to-back Super Bowl wins (Chiefs, Seahawks) or two wins in three years (Rams) -- and he has won all three.

          Unsurprisingly, most of the reaction to the game focused on Tom Brady, who now has more Super Bowl wins (7) than any NFL franchise has. Fellow GOAT candidate LeBron James started things off with a number of tweets.

          Poignantly, Brady's former team and former teammate Julian Edelman made their position clear -- and had a message for Rob Gronkowski, as well.

          Luminaries from across the sports and entertainment world also paid tribute to Brady.