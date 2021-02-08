Tom Brady links up with Antonio Brown for a 1-yard touchdown, then runs up to Tyrann Mathieu to talk a little bit of trash. (0:24)

TAMPA, Fla. -- With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar become the first female assistant coaches to win a Super Bowl.

This week they became the first pair of female coaches on a single team to coach in the Super Bowl, while referee Sarah Thomas became the first official to work a Super Bowl. Last year, Katie Sowers became the first female coach to coach in the Super Bowl, when the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Chiefs 31-20.

"It was time to knock those doors down," said Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who made a conscious decision to seek qualified women for roles on his staff.

Locust, who took up semiprofessional football at age 40 and most recently coached in the AAF and was an intern with the Baltimore Ravens under renown defensive line coach Joe Cullen, was hired last offseason as the Bucs' assistant defensive line coach.

Javadifar, a former college basketball player at Pace University with a doctorate in physical therapy, was hired as the Bucs' assistant strength and conditioning coach/physical therapist.

Arians has also been a champion of racial diversity. All three coordinators -- offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and special-teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, along with run game coordinator/assistant head coach Harold Goodwin -- are Black.