Marcus Spears and Jeff Saturday react to the news that Patrick Mahomes will have surgery on his injured toe. (1:48)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes is scheduled for surgery Wednesday for the turf toe injury that bothered the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback late in the season and throughout the NFL playoffs, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Mahomes is expected to miss most of offseason work with the team but be full go by training camp, according to a source.

Mahomes had one of the worst statistical games of his career in the Chiefs' 31-9 Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was 26-of-49 for 270 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 52.3. Kansas City failed to score a touchdown for the first time since Mahomes became a starter in 2018.

But, as he noted shortly after the game, he played well with the turf toe in the AFC Championship Game victory over the Buffalo Bills.

"I can't say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it,'' he said. "Anytime you play football, you have to battle through injuries.''

NFL Network first reported news of the surgery.