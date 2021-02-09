TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate their 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the most "Tampa" way possible: a boat parade.

A City of Tampa official told ESPN that the boat parade on the Hillsborough River, which is along the downtown waterfront, will happen Wednesday. No official start time was given.

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup win in a socially distant boat parade in September. Both Tampa city and Buccaneers team officials are still working out the details for Wednesday's event.

On Sunday, the Bucs became the first team in NFL history not only to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, but win it, as quarterback Tom Brady secured his seventh Super Bowl ring.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht also OK'd star inside linebacker Devin White to take a celebratory ride around Raymond James Stadium on his horse, Dream.

White said last week, "Man, if we get the 'W', I don't care what they say. I'm pullin' the horse out, I'm pullin' the Lombardi Trophy and I'm ridin' around that whole stadium..."

Licht told White on Twitter, "You earned it, cowboy! Giddy up!"