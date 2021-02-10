Andy Reid sends well wishes to everyone involved in his son Britt's auto accident, in particular the family of the 5-year-old girl in critical condition, but doesn't think it was a distraction for the team. (0:45)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave following last week's three-car accident that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

"We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested,'' the Chiefs said in a statement. "Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.''

The 35-year-old Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, acknowledged to police that he was driving the vehicle that collided with two other cars, including the one with the 5-year-old inside. The police report said the driver of that vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being investigated for possible impairment.

Andy Reid said this week that Britt Reid underwent surgery but wasn't more specific.

A Kansas City Police Department officer said Britt Reid's eyes were bloodshot and that the officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages," according to a police officer statement obtained by ESPN. The statement went on to say Reid told the officer he had two to three drinks and that he also took prescription Adderall.

Britt Reid did not travel to Tampa, Florida, for the recent Super Bowl and did not coach for the Chiefs in their 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.