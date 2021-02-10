Highlights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory parade

The Tampa Bay Lightning did it. Now it's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' turn.
To celebrate their 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV, the Bucs have taken to the water for a victory parade that's more friendly to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lightning did the same thing to celebrate their Stanley Cup win in September.
The Bucs' boat parade runs on the Hillsborough River, which is along the downtown waterfront. Fans can view the parade at various spots along the river, with masks required. Check out these highlights.
Lombardi Lenny 🏆 pic.twitter.com/H5GFjTER0B
Hoist the trophy! #ChampaBay #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/IexvX4oqP3
GET LIVE 🤠 pic.twitter.com/MgAwaOUQ9J
Watching our #SBLV Champion @Buccaneers head out to share the #Lombardi 🏆 with the @CityofTampa pic.twitter.com/LSYIaJE2kq
Lombardi Trophy arrives
The Lombardi Trophy has arrived! @NFL Super Bowl LV Champions, @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/3NruS0Y8g1
Parade pregame
.@DevinWhite__40 is ready. pic.twitter.com/3LEVnUP0nu
.@RobGronkowski just said someone might need to take him out of here on an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/EO5AP1Igfk
Tom Brady pulled up to the Super Bowl parade in a new $2 million boat ����
"Is anyone working today? No way." �� pic.twitter.com/4vm6CAaomo
Antoine Winfield Jr. before the Bucs' Super Bowl parade ��
(via @JennaLaineESPN) pic.twitter.com/c8ylqq2C6l
BREAKING: Tompanians are ready to celebrate our @Buccaneers big win today (+ more celebrations to come!) #TampaBayLV #ChampaBay pic.twitter.com/giPOfYOsNq
A look at some of the yachts you'll be seeing Bucs players, coaches and front office staff members on today. @CaptainFear gets his own. pic.twitter.com/Xo8k34hPZJ
Let's goooo pic.twitter.com/bvTAyLE73w
Social distancing extends to the waterways
While boaters can help celebrate the #SBLV champion @Buccaneers during the parade, they are required to stay 50 feet from the official flotilla vessels. Boaters can follow the parade route, but must maintain that 50-foot distance.
More➡️https://t.co/7s19Hhgkg6#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/1JoFQCKtqj
