          Highlights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory parade

          play
          What moves do the Bucs need to make this offseason? (1:17)

          Dan Graziano sees the Buccaneers extending Tom Brady's contract in order to land other free agents. (1:17)

          1:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Tampa Bay Lightning did it. Now it's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' turn.

          To celebrate their 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV, the Bucs have taken to the water for a victory parade that's more friendly to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lightning did the same thing to celebrate their Stanley Cup win in September.

          The Bucs' boat parade runs on the Hillsborough River, which is along the downtown waterfront. Fans can view the parade at various spots along the river, with masks required. Check out these highlights.

          Lombardi Trophy arrives

          Parade pregame

          Social distancing extends to the waterways