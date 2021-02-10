Highlights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory parade

Dan Graziano sees the Buccaneers extending Tom Brady's contract in order to land other free agents. (1:17)

What moves do the Bucs need to make this offseason? (1:17)

The Tampa Bay Lightning did it. Now it's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' turn.

To celebrate their 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV, the Bucs have taken to the water for a victory parade that's more friendly to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lightning did the same thing to celebrate their Stanley Cup win in September.

The Bucs' boat parade runs on the Hillsborough River, which is along the downtown waterfront. Fans can view the parade at various spots along the river, with masks required. Check out these highlights.

Lombardi Lenny 🏆 pic.twitter.com/H5GFjTER0B — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

GET LIVE 🤠 pic.twitter.com/MgAwaOUQ9J — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

Lombardi Trophy arrives

Parade pregame

.@RobGronkowski just said someone might need to take him out of here on an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/EO5AP1Igfk - JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 10, 2021

Tom Brady pulled up to the Super Bowl parade in a new $2 million boat ���� (via @ODonnellFox13)

pic.twitter.com/c18bUSWs0i - ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

"Is anyone working today? No way." �� pic.twitter.com/4vm6CAaomo - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

Antoine Winfield Jr. before the Bucs' Super Bowl parade �� (via @JennaLaineESPN) pic.twitter.com/c8ylqq2C6l - SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

BREAKING: Tompanians are ready to celebrate our @Buccaneers big win today (+ more celebrations to come!) #TampaBayLV #ChampaBay pic.twitter.com/giPOfYOsNq - Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) February 10, 2021

A look at some of the yachts you'll be seeing Bucs players, coaches and front office staff members on today. @CaptainFear gets his own. pic.twitter.com/Xo8k34hPZJ - JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 10, 2021

Social distancing extends to the waterways