          Social media reaction to Houston Texans' release of J.J. Watt

          11:26 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          J.J. Watt racked up a franchise-record 101 sacks in his 10 years with the Houston Texans and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times in a four-year span from 2012 to 2015.

          As great as he's been on the field, he's at least matched that with his difference-making efforts in the Houston community, most notably following Hurricane Harvey in 2017 when he raised more than $37 million for flood relief.

          As news broke about Watt asking for and receiving his release from the Texans, the reaction from around the sports world was generally of appreciation for what he meant to Houston, but also questioning what is going on with the franchise.

          Here's a look at the reaction: