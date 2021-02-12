Social media reaction to Houston Texans' release of J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt racked up a franchise-record 101 sacks in his 10 years with the Houston Texans and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times in a four-year span from 2012 to 2015.

As great as he's been on the field, he's at least matched that with his difference-making efforts in the Houston community, most notably following Hurricane Harvey in 2017 when he raised more than $37 million for flood relief.

As news broke about Watt asking for and receiving his release from the Texans, the reaction from around the sports world was generally of appreciation for what he meant to Houston, but also questioning what is going on with the franchise.

Here's a look at the reaction:

Salute to one of the Greatest of All Time @JJWatt I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are. Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 12, 2021

It's not every day you get to line up along side a Hall of Famer... I will always respect your work ethic and passion for the game brother!! Thank you for showing me a map of what it takes to be GREAT! Wishing you the best in your next chapter 🙏🏾😢 #ThankYouJJ https://t.co/ocnAI2X5Zv — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 12, 2021

Funny story about JJ lol. It was my first week and some of the other vets were like Tytus chill out we don't have on pads yet😂 So I chill out and go to block JJ all lazy and got billed all the way into Deshaun. So I'm looking all dumb and embarrassed and turn around and look at — Tytus Howard (@levelstothis_2) February 12, 2021

I can't Thank you enough for the talks we've had the time you've taken to help me in the little things for my game all of it. Houston appreciates you bro and all you've done for the city. Continue to be you and a great leader for your next team, the HOF awaits love bro. @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/7CFTx5yWuu — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 12, 2021

Good for you JJ Watt. You did all you could in Houston. The franchise's greatest defensive player and it's no discussion in that. You deserve to win, you deserve an organization that understands how that happens. Go get a ring Champ. It's bout dang time! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 12, 2021